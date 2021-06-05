Goldeyes Sign Pitcher Webb, Catcher Ulliana













The Winnipeg Goldeyes have signed right-handed pitcher Mike Webb and catcher Sonny Ulliana to their roster.

The pair are no strangers to each other, completing their college careers together at the University of Rhode Island in Kingston, Rhode Island.

Webb was voted Atlantic 10 All-Conference in 2021, posting a 7-2 record with a 3.24 ERA in 14 starts for the Rams. He struck out 68 and walked only 22 in 89.0 innings pitched. The 24-year-old pitched four seasons at Rhode Island College in Providence where he was a combined 11-7 with four saves and a 3.57 ERA in 151.1 innings for the Anchormen from 2017-20.

Ulliana was a redshirt senior at the University of Rhode Island in 2021 where he hit .331 with five home runs and 35 RBI in 47 games. The Hackensack, New Jersey native added 32 runs scored, 18 doubles, 21 walks, and finished with a .429 on-base percentage. Behind the plate, Ulliana threw out 27 percent of opposing base stealers (13-for-48) while allowing just five passed balls all season.

In other Goldeyes moves this week, Winnipeg has placed catcher Michael Gulino on irrevocable waivers for the purpose of granting his release. The Fish have also released right-handed pitchers Andrew Fernandez and Justin Watland, as well as left-handed pitcher Willie Rios.

The Goldeyes conclude their series with the Milwaukee Milkmen at The Ballpark at Jackson later today with a doubleheader beginning at 3:05 p.m.