Winnipeg Police Cruiser Involved in Crash with Motorcycle













A collision involving a Winnipeg police cruiser sent two officers and a motorcyclist to hospital on Friday night.

Police say the marked cruiser was travelling in the area of Redwood Avenue and Powers Street at around 7:30 p.m. when it was involved in a crash with a motorcycle.

The driver of the motorcycle was taken to hospital in stable condition, while the two officers were also treated in hospital and released.

The Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba was notified and will be taking the lead on the investigation.

No further details were released.