221 New COVID-19 Cases in Manitoba on Sunday; 3 Deaths













WINNIPEG — Manitoba reported 221 new cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) on Sunday, bringing the provincial total to 52,751.

Three additional deaths were also reported:

• A man in his 60s from the Winnipeg health region and linked to the B.1.1.7 variant of concern

• A woman in her 80s from the Winnipeg health region and linked to the B.1.1.7 variant of concern

• A man in his 80s from the Winnipeg health region and linked to the B.1.1.7 variant of concern

Health officials say there are 4,069 active cases, 47,607 people have recovered, and 228 people are in the hospital with active COVID-19 cases, including 43 in the intensive care unit. The death toll in the province is 1,075.

Sunday’s cases include:

• 9 cases in the Interlake-Eastern health region

• 12 cases in the Northern health region

• 25 cases in the Prairie Mountain Health region

• 32 cases in the Southern Health region

• 143 cases in the Winnipeg health region

1,993 laboratory tests were completed yesterday, bringing the total number of lab tests completed since early February 2020 to 785,905.

Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms is encouraged to use the online screening tool to determine whether they meet the necessary criteria to attend a community testing site.

Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.