169 New COVID-19 Cases in Manitoba on Monday; 2 Deaths













WINNIPEG — Manitoba reported 169 new cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) on Monday, bringing the provincial total to 52,919.

Two additional deaths were also reported:

• A male in his 60s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to the B.1.1.7 variant of concern

• A woman in her 60s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to the B.1.1.7 variant of concern

Dr. Brent Roussin, chief provincial public health officer, says there are 3,962 active cases, 47,880 people have recovered, and 223 people are in the hospital with active COVID-19 cases, including 47 in the intensive care unit. The death toll in the province is 1,077.

Monday’s cases include:

• 6 cases in the Interlake–Eastern health region

• 16 cases in the Northern health region

• 9 cases in the Prairie Mountain Health region

• 27 cases in the Southern Health region

• 111 cases in the Winnipeg health region

1,838 laboratory tests were completed yesterday, bringing the total number of lab tests completed since early February 2020 to 787,762.

Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms is encouraged to use the online screening tool to determine whether they meet the necessary criteria to attend a community testing site.

Watch Monday’s media briefing:

Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.