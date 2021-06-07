Steinbach Man Drowns in Pond Near Richer













A 24-year-old man from Steinbach has died after swimming in Reynolds Pond near Richer, Manitoba.

RCMP say the victim was with two friends last Friday evening when he attempted to swim out to a little island approximately 100 yards from shore. The man decided to turn around and went under the water on his way back.

One of his friends was able to reach the area to assist, but he didn’t resurface. Nearby boaters began searching along with RCMP, but the man couldn’t be located.

On Saturday, the RCMP Underwater Recovery Team attended Reynolds Pond and located the man deceased with the help of his friends who pinpointed his last known location.