Man Drowns After Falling Off Rocks into Whitemouth River













A 39-year-old Winnipeg man has drowned after he slipped off rocks and into the Whitemouth River last Friday afternoon.

Lac du Bonnet RCMP responded to the incident at the Elma Bridge crossing at around 3:30 p.m., where CPR was being performed on the victim.

Police say the man was on the shore of the river with family when he slipped off the rocks and into the flowing river. A bystander was able to get a canoe in the water to help assist the man, but he was pronounced deceased on scene once he was brought to shore.