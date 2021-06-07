Winnipeg Man Killed After SUV Struck by Semi-Trailer Truck













A crash involving two semi-trailer trucks has led to the death of a Winnipeg man on Highway 3.

RCMP say the crash happened last Friday afternoon, near Road 15N in the RM of Stanley, when a southbound semi collided with a northbound semi.

The collision caused the northbound semi to collide with an SUV, with both vehicles entering the ditch and catching fire.

The 65-year-old Winnipeg man driving the SUV was pronounced deceased on scene. His passenger, a 63-year-old Winnipeg woman, was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the northbound semi suffered minor injuries, while the driver of the southbound semi wasn’t injured.

Pembina Valley RCMP continue to investigate.