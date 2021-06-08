Fully Vaccinated Manitobans Can Apply for an Immunization Card













WINNIPEG — Manitoba is allowing people fully vaccinated against COVID-19 to apply for a secure immunization card that will allow for certain benefits.

The card will be available to Manitobans two weeks after they receive their second vaccine dose and will allow them to bypass the self-isolation requirement upon returning to Manitoba if they travel outside the province, among other benefits.

“Manitobans have told us that getting back to the things they love and miss is one of the biggest incentives to getting vaccinated,” said Premier Brian Pallister.

“As a government, we are doing everything we can to bolster vaccine availability and accessibility, and equipping Manitobans with the information and support they need to make the right decision to protect themselves, their loved ones and their community.”

The immunization card will also allow expanded visitation at Manitoba healthcare facilities, including hospitals and personal care homes if both the patient/resident and visitor are fully vaccinated. The province says additional benefits are expected to be added in the coming weeks.

To be eligible to receive an immunization card, Manitobans must:

Have a Manitoba health card

Have received two doses of a vaccine

Wait 14 days after getting the second dose of vaccine, so it can take full effect

The digital and physical cards contain no personal health information or data. The cards only show a person’s first and last names and a QR code, which can be scanned to show a person is fully vaccinated.

Those who apply for a card will immediately receive a digital copy, while the option will remain to have a physical card mailed to the address on the applicant’s Manitoba health card.

People who would like to request their card but do not have internet access can contact the insured benefits branch of Manitoba Health and Seniors Care at (204) 786-7101 or 1-800-392-1207 to request a card.