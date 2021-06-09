250 New COVID-19 Cases in Manitoba on Wednesday; 2 Deaths













WINNIPEG — Manitoba reported 250 new cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) on Wednesday, bringing the provincial total to 53,403.

Two additional deaths were also reported:

• A male in his teens from the Winnipeg health region

• A man in his 50s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to the B.1.1.7 variant of concern

Health officials say there are 3,786 active cases, 48,536 people have recovered, and 214 people are in the hospital with active COVID-19 cases, including 49 in the intensive care unit. The death toll in the province is 1,081.

Wednesday’s cases include:

• 32 cases in the Interlake–Eastern health region

• 18 cases in the Northern health region.

• 16 cases in the Prairie Mountain Health region

• 48 cases in the Southern Health region

• 136 cases in the Winnipeg health region

2,713 laboratory tests were completed yesterday, bringing the total number of lab tests completed since early February 2020 to 792,471.

Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms is encouraged to use the online screening tool to determine whether they meet the necessary criteria to attend a community testing site.

Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.