Highway 5A into Dauphin Targeted for $13M Reconstruction













WINNIPEG — The province is spending more than $13 million to reconstruct Provincial Trunk Highway 5A into Dauphin.

Manitoba Infrastructure Minister Ron Schuler announced the funding Wednesday, which will target the main south access point into the city.

“Our government continues to invest in infrastructure projects that support trade and commerce, and enhance public safety on our roadways,” Schuler said in a statement.

“These improvements are key to improving the reliability and efficiency of our economic trade routes, which support both international and inter-provincial trade flows.”

The project will improve safety by reducing access points, constructing service roads along the east and west sides of PTH 5A, improving intersections and traffic flow, and developing a four-lane divided roadway, the province said.

Schuler noted additional work is expected to begin in the 2022-23 construction season and is expected to be completed before Dauphin hosts the Manitoba Summer Games in 2024.