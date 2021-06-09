Manitoba to Allow Outdoor Gatherings Again as of Saturday











WINNIPEG — Manitoba health officials are loosening some COVID-19 public health orders to allow for outdoor gatherings.

Beginning at 12:01 a.m. on Saturday, up to five people from no more than two households will be permitted to gather outdoors on private property, in addition to those who reside there. Up to five people will also be permitted to gather outdoors on public property, such as on golf courses or tennis courts. Indoor visits on private property with those outside of your household are still prohibited.

“As our case numbers and test positivity rates start to drop and vaccination rates continue to rise, we can start to slowly ease some restrictions to allow people to gather outdoors, where there is a lower risk of transmission,” said Dr. Brent Roussin, chief provincial public health officer.

“But given the demands on the health-care system, we’re not in a position to open everything at once. We know this has been hard, but we need to continue to stay home, work from home as much as we can, follow the fundamentals and get vaccinated as soon as possible to ease the pressure on the health system.”

The following restrictions remain in effect:

• Indoor public gatherings are not permitted and visitors are not permitted indoors on private property, except in certain circumstances

• Requirements for employers to allow employees to work from home as much as possible

• Retail businesses may only operate at 10 per cent capacity or 100 customers, whichever is fewer, and only one person per household will be allowed to enter a business, with some exceptions, such as a single parent with children or someone who requires a caregiver

• Continued requirements for malls to manage capacity and access to eliminate gatherings and ensure compliance with shopping

• Many businesses and organizations will remain closed for in-person service including gyms and fitness clubs, restaurants and bars (including patios), personal service businesses, museums, galleries and libraries

The new public health orders will remain in effect until Saturday, June 26 at 12:01 a.m.

Manitoba Public Health Orders – June 12, 2021 by ChrisDca on Scribd

Watch Wednesday’s news conference: