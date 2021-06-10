251 New COVID-19 Cases in Manitoba on Thursday; 6 Deaths













WINNIPEG — Manitoba reported 251 new cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) on Thursday, bringing the provincial total to 53,650.

Six additional deaths were also reported:

• A man in his 60s from the Southern Health region, linked to an unspecified variant of concern

• A man in his 70s from the Interlake–Eastern health region, linked to the B.1.1.7 variant of concern

• A woman in her 70s from the Winnipeg health region

• A man in his 70s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to the B.1.1.7 variant of concern

• A woman in her 80s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to the B.1.1.7 variant of concern and the outbreak at Beacon Hill Lodge Personal Care Home

• A woman in her 90s from the Southern Health region, linked to the outbreak at Carman Memorial Hospital

Health officials say there are 3,600 active cases, 48,963 people have recovered, and 206 people are in the hospital with active COVID-19 cases, including 48 in the intensive care unit. The death toll in the province is 1,087.

Thursday’s cases include:

• 16 cases in the Interlake–Eastern health region

• 41 cases in the Northern health region

• 17 cases in the Prairie Mountain Health region

• 35 cases in the Southern Health region

• 142 cases in the Winnipeg health region

2,593 laboratory tests were completed yesterday, bringing the total number of lab tests completed since early February 2020 to 795,068.

Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms is encouraged to use the online screening tool to determine whether they meet the necessary criteria to attend a community testing site.

Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.