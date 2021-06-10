Teens Charged After Flin Flon School Threatened with Shooting













Three teens have been charged after allegedly threatening to “shoot up” Hapnot Collegiate in Flin Flon.

Manitoba RCMP say they were notified of the threats to the local high school on Wednesday evening. The school is currently in remote learning with minimal staff and students attending the building.

Three teen boys, two aged 14 and the other 15, were arrested and charged with uttering threats. All have been released from custody.

Police say one of the teens had access to firearms in his home, which were voluntarily turned over to officers until the investigation concludes.

Police don’t believe anyone at the school was in danger and the building was never locked down.

“RCMP take all threats of this nature seriously and investigate them fully,” said Sgt. Mark Svaren, Flin Flon RCMP detachment commander. “Officers will make arrests and lay charges. Threatening to shoot up a school is not a joke. Words can have consequences, and they certainly did in this case.”