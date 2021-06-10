Police Investigating Kennedy Street Homicide













Winnipeg police are investigating a homicide after a man was fatally shot early Thursday.

Officers were called to the 300 block of Kennedy Street just after midnight and found the victim seriously injured and lying outside. The man was provided first aid and transported to hospital in critical condition, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

The victim has been identified as Marlon Jose Chamorro-Gonzales, 48, of Winnipeg.

Police ask anyone with information to contact investigators at (204) 986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at (204) 786-TIPS (8477).