Manitoba Launches COVID-19 Summer Reopening Plan













WINNIPEG — Manitoba has released its long-awaited reopening plan and has targeted Canada Day as the first step to a post-pandemic province.

The government’s 4-3-2-One Great Summer Reopening Path includes four reopening categories, three holiday milestones and two public health responsibilities for the public.

“This reopening path aligns with public health advice on phasing out restrictions as more Manitobans get vaccinated,” said Dr. Brent Roussin, chief provincial public health officer.

“This path to reopen businesses, services and facilities and our ability to gather with each other relies on Manitobans getting that second dose while continuing to follow the public health orders, and I encourage everyone to book their first and second doses as soon as possible.”

The reopening plan includes targets of Canada Day (July 1), the August long weekend (August 2) and Labour Day (September 6) as indicators on what services and amenities can resume based on vaccination rates by those periods. The government’s plan focuses on four reopening categories: gatherings, travel, shopping and dining, with getting vaccinated and following public health orders being asked of the public.

The immunization targets include:

Over 70 percent of all Manitobans aged 12 and over have received their first dose and over 25 percent have received their second dose by Canada Day

75 percent or greater of all Manitobans aged 12 and over have received their first dose and over 50 percent have received their second dose by the August long weekend

80 percent or greater of all Manitobans aged 12 and over have received their first dose and over 75 percent have received their second dose by Labour Day

Reopening activity levels will be tied to the first and second dose immunization targets including:

Meeting vaccine targets by Canada Day means businesses, services and facilities can open at 25 percent capacity or greater levels

Meeting vaccine targets by the August long weekend means businesses, services and facilities can open at 50 percent capacity or greater levels

Meeting vaccine targets by Labour Day means businesses, services and facilities can open with limited restrictions

Opposition NDP Leader Wab Kinew said the reopening road map lacks details. He said it doesn’t answer questions Manitobans have about schools, sports and which businesses will be allowed to open.

Manitoba Liberal Leader Dougald Lamont said a proper plan should have clear benchmarks based on science.

“This is not a plan,” he said. “It’s something that’s completely vague.”

Manitoba is slightly loosening health orders Saturday to allow small outdoor gatherings, but restrictions on businesses will remain in place.

— With files from The Canadian Press