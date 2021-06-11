Assiniboine Park Zoo Reopening with ‘Dinosaurs Uncovered’ Exhibit













WINNIPEG — The Assiniboine Park Zoo will safely reopen next week under the province’s recent loosening of outdoor gathering limits.

The zoo will open its gates on Tuesday, June 15 and be ready to showcase the highly-anticipated Dinosaurs Uncovered exhibit.

“As a large, mostly outdoor attraction, we are pleased to be in a position to safely re-open the Zoo and so grateful to our members, visitors and community for their patience and support,” said Bruce Keats, chief operations officer, Assiniboine Park Conservancy.

Guests are asked to purchase tickets online in advance, which are valid for use within 90 days of the date of purchase. On-site options are available for those who are unable to purchase tickets online.

A members-only preview of the exhibit will be held Sunday, June 13 and Monday, June 14.

The zoo is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Take-out food and beverage service will be available at the Tundra Grill restaurant and Zoo concessions.