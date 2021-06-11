Goldeyes Bid Adieu to Cory Thompson, Sign Jake Polancic













The Winnipeg Goldeyes have sent pitcher Cory Thompson to the St. Louis Cardinals after the organization purchased his contract.

Thompson had one save and a 0.00 ERA in 12.0 innings across six relief appearances. The Chicago native struck out 19 and walked only four. Thompson’s final appearance with the Goldeyes came last Saturday in the second game of a doubleheader against Milwaukee, and the 26-year-old right-hander worked a career-high four scoreless innings to keep the game tied well into extras.

Thompson is the fifth Goldeye to have his contract purchased by a Major League organization in 2021, and the 84th in franchise history.

Earlier this week, Winnipeg signed right-handed pitcher Jake Polancic to the team’s roster.

Polancic, 24, last pitched in 2019 for the Short Season-A Northwest League’s Hillsboro Hops (Arizona Diamondbacks) where he posted a 0.92 ERA in 20 relief appearances. The Langley, B.C. native struck out 16 and did not allow a home run over 19.2 innings pitched.