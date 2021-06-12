294 New COVID-19 Cases in Manitoba on Saturday; 5 Deaths













WINNIPEG — Manitoba reported 294 new cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) on Saturday, bringing the provincial total to 54,163.

Five additional deaths were also reported:

• A man in his 60s from the Southern Health–Santé Sud health region, linked to the B.1.1.7 variant of concern

• A woman in her 60s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to an unspecified variant of concern

• A woman in her 60s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to the B.1.1.7 variant of concern

• A man in his 60s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to the B.1.1.7 variant of concern

• A woman in her 70s from the Winnipeg health region

Health officials say there are 3,437 active cases, 49,633 people have recovered, and 204 people are in the hospital with active COVID-19 cases, including 37 in the intensive care unit. The death toll in the province is 1,093.

Saturday’s cases include:

• 23 cases in the Interlake–Eastern health region

• 32 cases in the Northern health region

• 23 cases in the Prairie Mountain Health region

• 53 cases in the Southern Health region

• 163 cases in the Winnipeg health region

2,225 laboratory tests were completed yesterday, bringing the total number of lab tests completed since early February 2020 to 799,662.

Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms is encouraged to use the online screening tool to determine whether they meet the necessary criteria to attend a community testing site.

Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.