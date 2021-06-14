124 New COVID-19 Cases in Manitoba on Monday; 2 Deaths













WINNIPEG — Manitoba reported 124 new cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) on Monday, bringing the provincial total to 54,481.

Two additional deaths were also reported:

• A woman in her 50s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to the B.1.1.7 variant of concern

• A man in his 80s from the Southern Health region

Dr. Brent Roussin, chief provincial public health officer, says there are 3,111 active cases, 50,268 people have recovered, and 194 people are in the hospital with active COVID-19 cases, including 42 in the intensive care unit. The death toll in the province is 1,102.

Monday’s cases include:

• 4 cases in the Interlake–Eastern health region

• 14 cases in the Northern health region

• 7 cases in the Prairie Mountain Health region

• 19 cases in the Southern Health region

• 80 cases in the Winnipeg health region

1,667 laboratory tests were completed yesterday, bringing the total number of lab tests completed since early February 2020 to 803,597.

Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms is encouraged to use the online screening tool to determine whether they meet the necessary criteria to attend a community testing site.

Watch Monday’s media briefing:

Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.