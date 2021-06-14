Travel Restrictions at Ontario/Manitoba Border to Be Lifted











WINNIPEG — Travel restrictions that kept Manitoba cottagers and other travellers from entering Ontario without a valid reason for the past eight weeks will be lifted on Wednesday.

The restrictions were put in place on April 19 in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19 into Ontario from those entering from the west. Similar restrictions targeted travellers coming from Quebec to the east.

Kenora/Rainy River MPP Greg Rickford made the announcement Monday during an interview with Kenora radio station Q104.

“As it stands, there are no plans to continue the border restrictions as of Wednesday. We want to thank our finest men and women in blue who’ve done a great job of keeping traffic control and keeping us safe. We believe we are in a position that the restrictions can be lifted,” Rickford said.

Checkpoints set up at the roadway by Ontario Provincial Police have prevented non-essential travellers from entering the province unless they have a valid reason.

“It was an extraordinary job. We’ve never had anything like this. It must come to an end and I am hopeful that this is another signal that we’re living in a less restrictive environment. As long as we play it safe and get our second vaccination, we’re on track to a normal summer.”

Anyone entering Manitoba, including those who live in the province, will still be required to quarantine for 14 days. The only exemption is if the individual has received their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and it’s been at least two weeks. Essential workers are exempt.

— With files from Q104