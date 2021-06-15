116 New COVID-19 Cases in Manitoba on Tuesday; 2 Deaths













WINNIPEG — Manitoba reported 116 new cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) on Tuesday, bringing the provincial total to 54,596.

Two additional deaths were also reported:

• A woman in her 90s from the Southern Health region, linked to an unspecified variant of concern and the outbreak at Carman Memorial Hospital

• A man in his 90s from the Winnipeg health region health region, linked to the B.1.1.7 variant of concern

Health officials say there are 2,972 active cases, 50,520 people have recovered, and 194 people are in the hospital with active COVID-19 cases, including 46 in the intensive care unit. The death toll in the province is 1,104.

Tuesday’s cases include:

• 3 cases in the Interlake-Eastern health region

• 23 cases in the Northern health region

• 7 cases in the Prairie Mountain Health region

• 28 cases in the Southern Health region

• 55 cases in the Winnipeg health region

1,532 laboratory tests were completed yesterday, bringing the total number of lab tests completed since early February 2020 to 805,146.

Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms is encouraged to use the online screening tool to determine whether they meet the necessary criteria to attend a community testing site.

Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.