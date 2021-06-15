Winnipeg Man Wins $1M on Lotto Max Ticket











A Winnipeg man is the city’s newest millionaire after striking it lucky on a recent Lotto Max ticket.

Walter Gonzalez couldn’t believe his eyes when he checked his ticket for the May 28 draw.

“When I saw that I had won a million dollars, I had to check the ticket again and again,” Gonzalez recalled. “I scanned it at least 10 times before I started believing it was true.”

The winning ticket was one of the night’s 12 Maxmillions draws.

Gonzalez says he plans to put most of his winnings into savings.

“I might buy a house and all of that at some point, but for now I want to put it away and make sure my family is set up for the future,” he said.

The winning ticket was purchased at the Red River Co-op at 1376 Regent Avenue West in Winnipeg. His winning numbers were: 3, 14, 18, 19, 39, 41 and 45.