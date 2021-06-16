144 New COVID-19 Cases in Manitoba on Wednesday; 7 Deaths













WINNIPEG — Manitoba reported 144 new cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) on Wednesday, bringing the provincial total to 54,739.

Seven additional deaths were also reported:

• A woman in her 40s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to the B.1.1.7 variant of concern

• A man in his 60s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to the B.1.1.7 variant of concern

• A man in his 70s from the Southern Health region, linked to an unspecified variant of concern

• A woman in her 70s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to the B.1.1.7 variant of concern

• A woman in her 80s from the Southern Health region, linked to an unspecified variant of concern and to the outbreak at Carman Memorial Hospital

• A woman in her 80s from the Southern Health region, linked the outbreak at Carman Memorial Hospital

• A woman in her 80s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to the B.1.1.7 variant of concern and to the outbreak at Seven Oaks General Hospital, 3U4-7

Health officials say there are 2,799 active cases, 50,829 people have recovered, and 166 people are in the hospital with active COVID-19 cases, including 44 in the intensive care unit. The death toll in the province is 1,111.

Wednesday’s cases include:

• 8 cases in the Interlake-Eastern health region

• 18 cases in the Northern health region

• 9 cases in the Prairie Mountain Health region

• 29 cases in the Southern Health region

• 80 cases in the Winnipeg health region

2,096 laboratory tests were completed yesterday, bringing the total number of lab tests completed since early February 2020 to 807,291.

Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms is encouraged to use the online screening tool to determine whether they meet the necessary criteria to attend a community testing site.

Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.