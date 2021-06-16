Louis Riel School Division to Host National Indigenous Day Live Virtual Event













On Monday, June 21, the Louis Riel School Division (LRSD) Indigenous Education team is hosting LRSD National Indigenous Day Live. The virtual event is open to all community members looking to celebrate the summer solstice and will be broadcast through a Microsoft Teams Live Event.

LRSD National Indigenous Day Live features a lineup of award-winning performers, including Don Amero, Sebastian Gaskin, Darryl Buck, Tracy Bone, and Sierra Noble. The performers also include Winnipeg fiddle duo Double the Trouble and Ethan Lyric, a local musician and songwriter.

“We are so excited to celebrate Indigenous voice and lift spirits through music and dance,” said Bobbie-Jo Leclair, Itinerant Indigenous Education Consultant. “Although we can’t gather physically, this virtual experience will be a positive way to end off a school year like none other.”

The day will also feature performances by LRSD students and will be emceed by learners in the division’s Indigenous Youth Leadership Program.

“As the heart of our Nations, our Indigenous Youth Leadership Program allows us to empower and uplift our most precious gifts,” said Leclair. “LRSD National Indigenous Day Live is another opportunity to help students find their voice.”

More information and the full schedule of the event can be found on the LRSD website.

— Staff