Public Outdoor Pools to Open Starting June 25













The City of Winnipeg is set to open outdoor pools beginning June 25, 2021, and wading pools beginning July 1, 2021 in accordance with current provincial public health orders.

The following heated pools will open starting Friday, June 25, 2021:

Kildonan Park Outdoor Pool, 2015 Main St.

Transcona Aquatic Park, 1101 Wabasha St.

St. Vital Outdoor Pool, 5 rue des Meurons

Westdale Outdoor Pool, 550 Dale Blvd.

On Monday, June 28, all other outdoor pools will open.

On Thursday, July 1, the following wading pools are scheduled to open:

Dakota Park Wading Pool,1188 Dakota St.

McKittrick Park Wading Pool, 790 Rathgar Ave.

Central Park Wading Pool, 400 Cumberland Ave.

Westdale Wading Pool, 550 Dale Blvd.

On June 26, 2021, seasonal operating hours for spray pads will be expanded to 9:30 a.m. – 8:30 p.m.

Capacity at the outdoor pools will be reduced to help ensure physical distancing guidelines are maintained. Residents are encouraged to book swim blocks for most outdoor pools prior to arriving at the facilities, as there is no guarantee of drop-in admissions upon arrival, due to capacity restrictions.

More information and registration for swim block times can be found on the City of Winnipeg website.

— Staff