Winnipeg Police Investigating Dufferin Ave Homicide













Winnipeg police have arrested and charged a woman after the city’s latest homicide.

Officers responded to the area of Main Street and Dufferin Avenue yesterday, June 16, just after 1:30 pm for a report of an assault.

Police located a seriously injured man. He was transported to a hospital and where he later succumbed to his injuries.

The victim has been identified as Adam Albert Laforrest, 33, of Winnipeg.

A suspect was arrested at the scene.

Carla Bridgette Duck, 38, of Winnipeg, has been charged with manslaughter. She remains in custody.

This investigation is continuing by members of the Homicide Unit. Anyone with information that may assist investigators is asked to call the Homicide Unit 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

— Staff