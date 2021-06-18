City Awards Renovation Grants to 23 Community Centres













Twenty-three City-owned community centres will receive funding for renovations through the City of Winnipeg’s Community Centre Renovation Grant Program (CCRGP).

“As more and more Winnipeggers become vaccinated, there is renewed hope on the horizon that community centres will, once again, be fully utilized like they were before the pandemic began,” said Mayor Brian Bowman. “The Community Centre Renovation Grant program helps ensure these spaces can get the repairs and upgrades needed to maintain their importance to the residents in neighbourhoods across our city.”

“I’m pleased to see so many of our community centres receive the funding they need to update their facilities and benefit all the people who use them,” said Sherri Rollins, chairperson of the Standing Policy Committee on Protection, Community Services and Parks. “Community centres play an integral role in building healthy communities and I’m looking forward to the day we are able to reopen.”

The community centres receiving grants are:

Assiniboia West

Bourkevale

Bronx Park

Central Corydon

Deer Lodge

Fort Garry

Garden City

Gateway

Glenwood

Heritage Victoria

Linden Woods

North Kildonan

Norwood

Riverview

Roblin Park

South Transcona

South Winnipeg

St. Norbert

Tyndall Park

Vince Leah

Westdale

Weston

Winakwa

— Staff