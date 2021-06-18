189 New COVID-19 Cases in Manitoba on Friday; 4 Deaths













WINNIPEG — Manitoba reported 189 new cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) on Friday, bringing the provincial total to 55,098.

Four additional deaths were also reported:

• A woman in her 30s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to the unspecified variant of concern

• A woman in her 60s from the Prairie Mountain Health region, linked to the B.1.1.7 (alpha) variant of concern

• A woman in her 60s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to the alpha variant of concern

• A woman in her 80s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to the alpha variant of concern

Health officials say there are 2,436 active cases, 51,547 people have recovered, and 143 people are in the hospital with active COVID-19 cases, including 37 in the intensive care unit. The death toll in the province is 1,115.

Friday’s cases include:

• 19 cases in the Interlake–Eastern health region

• 38 cases in the Northern health region

• 19 cases in the Prairie Mountain Health region

• 26 cases in the Southern Health region

• 87 cases in the Winnipeg health region

2,122 laboratory tests were completed yesterday, bringing the total number of lab tests completed since early February 2020 to 811,572.

Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms is encouraged to use the online screening tool to determine whether they meet the necessary criteria to attend a community testing site.

Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.