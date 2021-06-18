Manitoba RCMP Announce Arrest of Homicide Suspect













Manitoba RCMP announced Friday morning that the search for a homicide suspect has ended.

On June 18, at approximately 5:30 am, Eric Wildman was taken into custody by the Ontario Provincial Police at a residence just outside of the city of Belleville, Ontario.

Police are investigating the disappearance of 40-year-old Clifford Joseph from the Rural Municipality of St. Clements and have issued an arrest warrant for Wildman, who is 34.

Joseph was last seen when he left his home on June 7. Soon after he was reported missing, RCMP found his 1997 Ford Ranger abandoned in a rural area. A search-and-rescue team was sent out, but Joseph was not found.

A grey 2020 Chevy Equinox that Eric Wildman was believed to be driving was spotted at 7 p.m. Wednesday on Highway 44 east of Whitemouth, Man., which is less than 80 kilometres from the Ontario boundary.

Earlier in the day, the RCMP said they had credible information about a sighting of Wildman on Tuesday in the area of Lockport, Man., about 30 kilometres north of Winnipeg.

RCMP also say footage captured on security cameras appears to show Wildman at a Lowe’s home improvement store in Winnipeg on Friday night.

UPDATE: 11:30 AM – Wildman has been formally charged with unsafe transportation of a firearm, and possession of a prohibited device without a licence. More charges are expected, according to a statement from RCMP superintendent Michael Koppang.

The statement also said before Wildman’s arrest this morning, shots were fired at the OPP officers. “After a protracted negotiation, the OPP safely ended the situation through negotiations, resulting in the arrest of Mr. Wildman and another male occupant of the residence. No one was hurt during this operation. RCMP officers from Major Crime Services are in Ontario now with the OPP to determine next steps.”

According to a video posted on Twitter by OPP, Wildman is now being transported to Manitoba.

This story is still developing.

