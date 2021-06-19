151 New COVID-19 Cases in Manitoba on Saturday; 3 Deaths













WINNIPEG — Manitoba reported 151 new cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) on Saturday, bringing the provincial total to 55,238.

Three additional deaths were also reported:

• A woman in her 50s from the Winnipeg health region linked to the B.1.1.7 (alpha) variant of concern

• A man in his 60s from the Winnipeg health region linked to the B.1.1.7 (alpha) variant of concern and to the outbreak at Health Science Centre, WRS3

• A man in his 70s from the Southern Health-Santé Sud health region linked to the B.1.1.7 (alpha) variant of concern and to the outbreak at Bethesda Regional Health Centre, medical unit

Health officials say there are 2,307 active cases, 51,813 people have recovered, and 134 people are in the hospital with active COVID-19 cases, including 35 in the intensive care unit. The death toll in the province is 1,118.

Saturday’s cases include:

• 14 cases in the Interlake-Eastern health region

• 33 cases in the Northern health region

• 11 cases in the Prairie Mountain Health region

• 32 cases in the Southern Health region

• 61 cases in the Winnipeg health region

1,853 laboratory tests were completed yesterday, bringing the total number of lab tests completed since early February 2020 to 813,473.

Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms is encouraged to use the online screening tool to determine whether they meet the necessary criteria to attend a community testing site.

Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.