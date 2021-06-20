93 New COVID-19 Cases in Manitoba on Sunday; 6 Deaths













WINNIPEG — Manitoba reported 93 new cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) on Sunday, bringing the provincial total to 55,331.

Six additional deaths were also reported:

• A man in his 30s from the Winnipeg health region linked to an unspecified variant of concern

• A man in his 50s from the Winnipeg health region

• A woman in her 50s from the Winnipeg health region linked to the B.1.1.7 (alpha) variant of concern

• A man in his 60s from the Winnipeg health region linked to an unspecified variant of concern

• A woman in her 60s from the Winnipeg health region

• A man in his 70s from the Southern Health region

Health officials say there are 2,166 active cases, 52,041 people have recovered, and 140 people are in the hospital with active COVID-19 cases, including 34 in the intensive care unit. The death toll in the province is 1,124.

Sunday’s cases include:

• 14 cases in the Interlake–Eastern health region

• 8 cases in the Northern health region

• 5 cases in the Prairie Mountain Health region

• 24 cases in the Southern Health region

• 42 cases in the Winnipeg health region

1,397 laboratory tests were completed yesterday, bringing the total number of lab tests completed since early February 2020 to 814,968.

Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms is encouraged to use the online screening tool to determine whether they meet the necessary criteria to attend a community testing site.

Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.