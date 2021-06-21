74 New COVID-19 Cases in Manitoba on Monday; 1 Death













WINNIPEG — Manitoba reported 74 new cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) on Monday, bringing the provincial total to 55,405.

One additional death was also reported:

• A woman in her 80s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to the B.1.1.7 variant of concern and to the outbreak at Seven Oaks General Hospital 3U4-7.

Dr. Brent Roussin, chief provincial public health officer, says there are 2,075 active cases, 52,205 people have recovered, and 141 people are in the hospital with active COVID-19 cases, including 37 in the intensive care unit. The death toll in the province is 1,125.

Monday’s cases include:

• 3 cases in the Interlake–Eastern health region

• 3 cases in the Northern health region

• 3 cases in the Prairie Mountain Health region

• 15 cases in the Southern Health region

• 50 cases in the Winnipeg health region

1,568 laboratory tests were completed yesterday, bringing the total number of lab tests completed since early February 2020 to 816,536.

Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms is encouraged to use the online screening tool to determine whether they meet the necessary criteria to attend a community testing site.

Watch Monday’s media briefing:

Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.