Manitoba Commits $2.5M for Residential School Burial Sites













WINNIPEG — The Manitoba government is committing $2.5 million to begin the work of supporting the identification, investigation, protection and commemoration of Indian Residential School burial sites across the province.

The move comes after the remains of 215 children were found buried on the grounds of a former residential school in Kamloops B.C. and the discovery of 104 unmarked graves associated with the former Brandon Residential School earlier this spring.

“This tragedy is deeply felt in Manitoba and our government is committed to working collaboratively and respectfully with Indigenous leadership, Elders, Knowledge Keepers and community members as we seek reconciliation, healing and meaningful ways to honour the lives lost and support the survivors and their families in our province,” said Premier Brian Pallister.

The province will meet with Indigenous leadership, Elders, and Knowledge Keepers to determine how best to use this funding to identify, document, protect and commemorate the burial grounds and unmarked graves of missing children. Beyond this funding, the province will consider additional initiatives, led by Indigenous and Northern Relations with the support of other provincial departments as needed, to support communities through this process.