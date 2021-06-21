Selkirk Man Killed in Vehicle-Pedestrian Crash













A 50-year-old Selkirk man has died after being struck by a vehicle on Highway 7 early Monday morning.

Manitoba RCMP say the crash happened just after midnight at Provincial Road 75 North in the RM of Rockwood.

Officers arrived to find the pedestrian on the roadway receiving medical attention. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

RCMP say a southbound SUV being driven by a 45-year-old Winnipeg man collided with the pedestrian, who was walking partially on the road in the median lane when he was struck.

Alcohol isn’t considered a factor and police say it was dark at the time of the crash, with no lights on that particular stretch of highway.

Neither the driver nor his female passenger were injured.

RCMP continue to investigate.