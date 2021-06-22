Province Reopens Manitoba Bridge Grant Program













WINNIPEG — The provincial government has reopened the Manitoba Bridge Grant program to help seasonal businesses and other organizations affected by the current COVID-19 public health restrictions.

Finance Minister Scott Fielding announced Tuesday that the program would begin accepting applications again until July 16.

“We want to ensure this program includes new businesses or seasonal operations who could not apply for previous rounds of the Manitoba Bridge Grant so they have an opportunity to receive provincial government support,” said Fielding.

“Manitoba’s businesses have made great sacrifices to follow necessary public health restrictions and keep all Manitobans safe. Our focus now is to vaccinate Manitobans so we can loosen restrictions and safely reopen businesses and our economy this summer.”

The program provides up to $5,000 in support and businesses that previously received a Manitoba Bridge Grant or whose application was rejected are ineligible to reapply for the payment.

Fielding estimates nearly 1,000 business may be eligible to apply for a share of an estimated $5 million in new support.

To date, more than $291 million to over 15,000 private enterprises, non-profits and registered charities have received funding through the program since November 2020.