Winnipeg Man Killed in Crash with Semi on Highway 6













A 36-year-old Winnipeg man has died following a head-on crash with a semi-trailer truck on Monday in the RM of Rosser.

Manitoba RCMP say the two-vehicle crash happened just after 1:30 p.m. on Highway 6, approximately five kilometres from the Perimeter Highway.

According to police, a northbound pickup truck being driven by the Winnipeg man entered the southbound lane, colliding with the semi. His vehicle then entered the ditch and rolled. The driver was pronounced deceased on scene.

The 37-year-old Steinbach man driving the semi was able to pull his vehicle over to the side of the highway. He wasn’t injured.

Stonewall RCMP continue to investigate.