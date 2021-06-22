Winnipeg Woman Charged with Manslaughter in 12-Year-Old’s Stabbing Death













By The Canadian Press

WINNIPEG — A 19-year-old woman has been charged with manslaughter for a stabbing that killed a 12-year-old boy in Winnipeg.

Police say the boy was killed Friday after there was an altercation between two groups.

When officers arrived, they found the boy with serious injuries on the road.

Police say an off-duty nurse who was in the area helped out until the boy was transported to hospital, but he died from his injuries.

The teenage girl, who is from Winnipeg, was charged Monday.

Members of the homicide unit are handling the ongoing investigation.