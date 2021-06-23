Two Charged After Weapons, Drugs Seized in Hillside Beach













Two people have been arrested and charged after a search warrant turned up firearms, drugs and cash in Hillside Beach.

Powerview RCMP searched a home and vehicle on June 18, seizing loaded firearms, ammunition, weapons, methamphetamine, other controlled substances, Canadian currency and drug trafficking paraphernalia.

Felicia Joseph, 37, and Matthew Dueck, 36, both of Hillside Beach, have been charged with more than 12 drug and weapon offences. They remain in custody.

RCMP continue to investigate.

Hillside Beach is approximately 110 kilometres northeast of Winnipeg.