Ride for Dad Photo Contest Serves Up Backyard BBQ Prizes













WINNIPEG — With this year’s Manitoba Motorcycle Ride for Dad being held independently again owing to ongoing public health restrictions, riders are being encouraged to get social for the chance to win some prizes.

The ‘Ride Alone Together’ format is back for a second year in an effort to fight prostate cancer in Manitoba by raising funds between now and October 2.

Riders are being encouraged to explore Manitoba communities and snap a selfie of themselves or their group along the way next to a community landmark statue as part of the “RAT Ride” photo contest.

The photo can be shared on the Ride for Dad MB Facebook page or on Twitter or Instagram with the hashtag #RideForDadMB. Those who shared a post are automatically entered to win a great Backyard BBQ Prize Package – Gas BBQ, Fire Pit, Custom Cooler & Adirondack Chairs.

Whether it’s the ‘Happy Rock’ in Gladstone, ‘Chuck the Channel Cat’ in Selkirk, ‘Tommy the Turtle’ in Boissevain, or any of the other amazing town statues in the province, you may enter as often as you like anytime from now to October 2, 2021. And if you share a photo in front of any MRFD ‘Gold’ sponsor locations, your chances to win are tripled.

The 2020 MRFD raised over $160,000 for prostate cancer research and education in Manitoba, including the Genomic Centre for Prostate Cancer Research. Over the last 12 years, the fundraiser has brought in more than $2.65M in Manitoba.

ChrisD.ca is a proud media sponsor of the Manitoba Motorcycle Ride for Dad.