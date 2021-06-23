Charges Laid in Fatal Shooting at Winnipeg Cemetery













Winnipeg police have arrested and charged a suspect in the fatal shooting of Hayder Hassan at a south end cemetery on April 16.

The 21-year-old was the victim of a shooting at Thomson in the Park Cemetery in the 1200 block of McGillivray Boulevard.

Police originally asked the public for assistance in the investigation, seeking anyone driving by the cemetery between 5 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. on that day to submit any dashcam videos.

Homicide investigators attended Milner Ridge Correctional Centre on Tuesday, where they arrested Abdullahi Jemal Ahmed, 24, of Winnipeg.

Ahmed has been charged with second-degree murder and two counts of failing to comply with a probation order. He was remanded back into custody.

Anyone with additional information in the case is asked to call police at (204) 986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at (204) 786-TIPS (8477).