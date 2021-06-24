Private Swim Training Centre to Make a Splash in South Winnipeg













WINNIPEG — Frustrated parents longing to easily book their children into swimming lessons will find relief with the opening of a new private swim training centre.

Aqua Essence Swim Academy has broken ground on its south Winnipeg location, providing a new space dedicated to swim training and swim safety.

“For years, demand for swimming lessons has far outstripped what the city can provide. We’re really happy to be building a brand new, purpose-built facility for Winnipeg families,” says Rishona Hyman, Aqua Essence founder and swim instructor.

“Our own growth as a company has been limited due to lack of public swimming space. The city is closing pools these days, not opening them. We’re happy to help reverse that trend.”

The pool will be the first stainless steel pool in Manitoba and the first such swimming pool located in a local retail environment when it opens in SmartCentres Winnipeg on Kenaston Boulevard and Lindenwood Drive East.

“It is an ideal location that is easy to reach, has plenty of parking and is steps away from shops and restaurants, which we know our parents will love. Parents can drop their children off for their lesson, shop and play all within close proximity to each other.”

Hyman says parents will be able to book lessons throughout the year.

The new facility will feature a 1,500 sq. ft. L-shaped Berndorf Bäderbau stainless steel pool and will be custom-installed by a team coming from the Czech Republic later this year. The pool will be only the third of its kind in Canada.

The grand opening is expected in early 2022 at 1585-4 Kenaston Boulevard.