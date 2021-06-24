106 New COVID-19 Cases in Manitoba on Thursday; 2 Deaths













WINNIPEG — Manitoba reported 106 new cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) on Thursday, bringing the provincial total to 55,692.

Two additional deaths were also reported:

• A man in his 50s from the Winnipeg health region linked to the B.1.1.7 (alpha) variant of concern

• A man in his 80s from Southern Health linked to an unspecified variant of concern

Health officials say there are 1,715 active cases, 52,843 people have recovered, and 109 people are in the hospital with active COVID-19 cases, including 28 in the intensive care unit. The death toll in the province is 1,134.

Thursday’s cases include:

• 9 cases in the Interlake-Eastern health region

• 14 cases in the Northern health region

• 1 case in the Prairie Mountain Health region

• 18 cases in the Southern Health region

• 64 cases in the Winnipeg health region

2,037 laboratory tests were completed yesterday, bringing the total number of lab tests completed since early February 2020 to 821,847.

Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms is encouraged to use the online screening tool to determine whether they meet the necessary criteria to attend a community testing site.

Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.