Edo Japan Surprises Local Organizations with Tasty Deliveries













The following is a sponsored advertorial on behalf of Edo Japan.

Canadian-made franchise celebrates new street-front location in the community of Sage Creek

Something fresh is sizzling on the grill at a new Edo Japan location in southeast Winnipeg.

The Japanese-inspired quick-service restaurant recently opened its Sage Creek location, marking the fourth Edo in the city. Edo is known for freshly prepared and delicious meals that you can feel good about, and this location will be no different.

To celebrate the occasion, Edo Japan is paying it forward by surprising local Winnipeg essential organizations with complimentary deliveries of its beloved ‘Yummii’ meals to thank them for their commitment to safety and community throughout the pandemic. The essential workers include firefighters, animal hospital workers and daycare workers in the community of Sage Creek.

“We believe our success as a franchise stems not only from serving the freshest Japanese-inspired meals Canadians have come to know and love over the past 42 years, but also from our dedication to building strong connections with our neighbours in the areas where we operate,” says Terry Foster, VP Operations & Franchising, Edo Japan.

“We know how much our communities have depended on essential workers over the last 14 months, and we want to show them our appreciation by providing them with one less thing to worry about for even one day.”

Winnipeggers can now enjoy Edo at four locations across the city: Sage Creek (211 – 55 Sage Creek Blvd), Fort Richmond Plaza (50 – 2844 Pembina Hwy), Kenaston Crossing (10 – 1650 Kenaston Blvd), and CF Polo Park (1485 Portage Ave). With Edo’s commitment to making ordering easy, customers are encouraged to use the My Edo App for a convenient way to browse the menu and pre-order for even faster pick up at the restaurant.

A staple for millions of Canadians, Edo Japan’s history dates back to 1979, when the company opened its first restaurant in Alberta. Since then, it has become widely known for its Japanese-inspired teppanyaki-style meals including teriyaki meals, bowls and bento boxes.

For more information, visit EdoJapan.com.