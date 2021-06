Two people from Thompson have been arrested following the seizure of drugs and other items from a home in the community.

RCMP executed a search warrant on Pipe Road early Wednesday morning, where officers seized 274 grams of cocaine, 921 grams of cannabis, cash, cutting agents and drug-related paraphernalia.

A 31-year-old man and a 28-year-old woman remain in police custody.

Thompson RCMP continue to investigate.