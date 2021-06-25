Blood Donations Needed Ahead of Canada Day Weekend













The call for blood donations is being made ahead of Canada Day long weekend.

Canadian Blood Services says as COVID-19 restrictions ease across the country and medical procedures resume that were put on hold, eligible donors are encouraged to book and keep their appointments between now and July 4.

There is a specific need for donors of O-negative blood type, although all blood types help patients in need. As the universal blood type, patients in an emergency can all receive O-negative blood.

More than 110 appointments are open in Winnipeg at 777 William Avenue.

The donation centre is open Monday and Tuesday from 1 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Wednesday to Saturday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Canada Day, July 1, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Appointments can be booked online or by phone at 1-888-2-DONATE (1-888-236-6283).