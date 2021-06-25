Child Reunited with Mother After Abduction in Steinbach













A 22-month-old boy has been reunited with his mother after being abducted from a home in Steinbach.

RCMP say just before 11 p.m. on Wednesday, a 56-year-old woman attended the home of a babysitter and took the child without permission or previous arrangements.

The suspect, who was known to the babysitter, then left the home with the child on a bicycle.

Steinbach RCMP investigated leads into early Thursday morning and located the woman and child at a home in the city just before 8:30 a.m.

The child was safe and reunited with his mother, while the woman remains in custody on charges of abduction.

RCMP continue to investigate.