106 New COVID-19 Cases in Manitoba on Saturday; 3 Deaths













WINNIPEG — Manitoba reported 106 new cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) on Saturday, bringing the provincial total to 55,879.

Three additional deaths were also reported:

• A man in his 50s from the Interlake–Eastern health region, linked to the B.1.1.7 (alpha) variant of concern

• A man in his 50s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to the alpha variant of concern

• A man in his 60s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to the alpha variant of concern

Health officials say there are 1,514 active cases, 53,227 people have recovered, and 88 people are in the hospital with active COVID-19 cases, including 26 in the intensive care unit. The death toll in the province is 1,138.

Saturday’s cases include:

• 11 cases in the Interlake–Eastern health region

• 18 cases in the Northern health region

• six cases in the Prairie Mountain Health region

• 22 cases in the Southern Health region

• 49 cases in the Winnipeg health region

1,306 laboratory tests were completed yesterday, bringing the total number of lab tests completed since early February 2020 to 825,031

Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms is encouraged to use the online screening tool to determine whether they meet the necessary criteria to attend a community testing site.

Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.