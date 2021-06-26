City Will Offer Summer Leisure Guide Programming













The City of Winnipeg will begin offering programming through the Summer 2021 Leisure Guide this year.

With changes to the provincial health orders, which took effect early Saturday morning, the city says most activities will take place outdoors.

Registration begins Monday, June 28 at 8 a.m. for Winnipeg residents, with the exception of swimming lessons.

“The city will continue to work towards the gradual resumption of additional recreation services, in due course, in response to the province’s 4-3-2-One Great Summer Path,” a news release said.

The Summer 2021 Leisure Guide Swimming brochure will be available online as of Wednesday, June 30, with registration beginning on Tuesday, July 6 at 8 a.m. for Winnipeg residents.

The complete Leisure Guide can be found on the city’s website.