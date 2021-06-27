97 New COVID-19 Cases in Manitoba on Sunday; 1 Death













WINNIPEG — Manitoba reported 97 new cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) on Sunday, bringing the provincial total to 55,975.

One additional death was also reported:

• A girl under 10 from the Winnipeg health region

Health officials say there are 1,480 active cases, 53,356 people have recovered, and 94 people are in the hospital with active COVID-19 cases, including 28 in the intensive care unit. The death toll in the province is 1,139.

Sunday’s cases include:

• 14 cases in the Interlake–Eastern health region

• 16 cases in the Northern health region

• 5 cases in the Prairie Mountain Health region

• 12 cases in the Southern Health region

• 50 cases in the Winnipeg health region

1,631 laboratory tests were completed yesterday, bringing the total number of lab tests completed since early February 2020 to 826,662.

Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms is encouraged to use the online screening tool to determine whether they meet the necessary criteria to attend a community testing site.

Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.