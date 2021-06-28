Search Underway for Four Missing Fishermen in Northern Manitoba













A search is underway for four fishermen who never made it to a camp in northern Manitoba last weekend.

The four departed Friday for the camp located in Notigi, Manitoba to engage in commercial fishing activities, but didn’t show up.

A supply driver made a stop at the camp on Saturday and didn’t notice anybody or any new activity. The same driver returned on Monday and also didn’t see anybody, therefore notifying RCMP and reporting that it was unusual for the group to be out on the water for this long without returning to the camp.

RCMP officers are currently en route to the camp and plans are being made for a search by boat and helicopter.

The four missing fishermen are:

Larry Moose , 60, from Winnipeg

, 60, from Winnipeg Glen Spence , 51, from Nelson House

, 51, from Nelson House Malcolm Peterson , 51, from Thompson

, 51, from Thompson Scott Leighton, 44, from Nelson House

Anyone with information is asked to contact Nelson House RCMP at (204) 484-2837 or Manitoba Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.